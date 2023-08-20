Peruvian writer and journalist, Jaime Bayley, is an important figure in the public opinion of our country and the Spanish-speaking world. His power of influence is based on his ability to analyze political and social reality with an ironic and provocative style that has earned him both admirers and detractors. In 2010, Jaime Bayley He was already quite a celebrity. Her program from then, ‘The Sniper’, had become quite a success and allowed him to gain more popularity. The people acclaimed him and he, simultaneously, announced his presidential candidacy. After a while, Bayly himself gave up on his wishes, and locals and strangers were surprised by his decision. Find out all the details in this note.

Recently, the journalist was encouraged to tell the reasons -through his YouTube channel- why he did not become a presidential candidate in 2010, which generated various reactions. “I wanted (to be president), I was excited and believed that with a little luck I could win,” he said at the beginning of his story.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly tells why he doesn’t sleep with his wife, Silvia Núñez, during their vacation

Why did Jaime Bayly want to be president of Peru?

Jaime Bayley He was going through a peak moment in his program and from his site, as he says, “I played with my eventual presidential candidacy.” He was greatly surprised when this idea caught on among the youngest. In addition, political parties joined the initiative and proposed that he enter politics, while in the polls he had 4 or 5% of the population’s support: “Not inconsiderable numbers, it was a good start”, account. Her family environment was also optimistic and the balance seemed to tip. She had everything ready to launch her presidential candidacy.

In this context, Bayly sought help and it was granted by his then friend Enrique Ghersi. They had been friends for a long time. He was her lawyer, she admired him for being a great liberal thinker. “Brilliant, penetrating and provocative,” described the journalist, who had already convinced himself that he would be her future political operator. “We were a good duo, I fully trusted him and he agreed to be my vice president,” added.

YOU CAN SEE: Why is Jaime Bayly a success on YouTube and what prompted him to venture into this platform?

Why didn’t Jaime Bayly become a presidential candidate?

According to the also television host, one day he noticed that a columnist for a local newspaper had published his conversation with Ghersi, in which the latter pointed out that Jaime Bayly had “woman’s brain” “Everyone laughed, they knew I was bisexual and Ghersi said that phrase,” he recounts.

Jaime Bayly was affected by this sentence and, after scolding his friend, told him that he could no longer trust him for speaking behind his back. “He didn’t say the phrase with the intention of flattering me, he had said it with the intention of putting me down. At that moment I broke my friendship with him, ”he said. The writer says that this fact disappointed him and deeply demotivated him and, for this reason, he never became a face-to-face candidate.

What does Jaime Bayly think of that phrase now?

Jaime Bayley He reflects on that old phrase and, by way of illustration, compares the thoughts of a man and a woman. The Peruvian writer is emphatic in stating that now he would like to have a woman’s brain. “I wish it were like that, I wish it was like that,” he says.

“Now I would love to have a woman’s brain, before I thought it was an insult, I thought it was a sexist, macho, homophobic comment. But now, that 13 years have passed, I think maybe it was praise.”Bayly pointed out.

Currently, Jaime Bayly shares anecdotes and reflections on his YouTube account. Photo: WAPA

#didnt #Jaime #Bayly #presidential #candidate #Peru #Writer #tells #reasons

Peruvian writer and journalist, Jaime Bayley, is an important figure in the public opinion of our country and the Spanish-speaking world. His power of influence is based on his ability to analyze political and social reality with an ironic and provocative style that has earned him both admirers and detractors. In 2010, Jaime Bayley He was already quite a celebrity. Her program from then, ‘The Sniper’, had become quite a success and allowed him to gain more popularity. The people acclaimed him and he, simultaneously, announced his presidential candidacy. After a while, Bayly himself gave up on his wishes, and locals and strangers were surprised by his decision. Find out all the details in this note.

Recently, the journalist was encouraged to tell the reasons -through his YouTube channel- why he did not become a presidential candidate in 2010, which generated various reactions. “I wanted (to be president), I was excited and believed that with a little luck I could win,” he said at the beginning of his story.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly tells why he doesn’t sleep with his wife, Silvia Núñez, during their vacation

Why did Jaime Bayly want to be president of Peru?

Jaime Bayley He was going through a peak moment in his program and from his site, as he says, “I played with my eventual presidential candidacy.” He was greatly surprised when this idea caught on among the youngest. In addition, political parties joined the initiative and proposed that he enter politics, while in the polls he had 4 or 5% of the population’s support: “Not inconsiderable numbers, it was a good start”, account. Her family environment was also optimistic and the balance seemed to tip. She had everything ready to launch her presidential candidacy.

In this context, Bayly sought help and it was granted by his then friend Enrique Ghersi. They had been friends for a long time. He was her lawyer, she admired him for being a great liberal thinker. “Brilliant, penetrating and provocative,” described the journalist, who had already convinced himself that he would be her future political operator. “We were a good duo, I fully trusted him and he agreed to be my vice president,” added.

YOU CAN SEE: Why is Jaime Bayly a success on YouTube and what prompted him to venture into this platform?

Why didn’t Jaime Bayly become a presidential candidate?

According to the also television host, one day he noticed that a columnist for a local newspaper had published his conversation with Ghersi, in which the latter pointed out that Jaime Bayly had “woman’s brain” “Everyone laughed, they knew I was bisexual and Ghersi said that phrase,” he recounts.

Jaime Bayly was affected by this sentence and, after scolding his friend, told him that he could no longer trust him for speaking behind his back. “He didn’t say the phrase with the intention of flattering me, he had said it with the intention of putting me down. At that moment I broke my friendship with him, ”he said. The writer says that this fact disappointed him and deeply demotivated him and, for this reason, he never became a face-to-face candidate.

What does Jaime Bayly think of that phrase now?

Jaime Bayley He reflects on that old phrase and, by way of illustration, compares the thoughts of a man and a woman. The Peruvian writer is emphatic in stating that now he would like to have a woman’s brain. “I wish it were like that, I wish it was like that,” he says.

“Now I would love to have a woman’s brain, before I thought it was an insult, I thought it was a sexist, macho, homophobic comment. But now, that 13 years have passed, I think maybe it was praise.”Bayly pointed out.

Currently, Jaime Bayly shares anecdotes and reflections on his YouTube account. Photo: WAPA

#didnt #Jaime #Bayly #presidential #candidate #Peru #Writer #tells #reasons

Peruvian writer and journalist, Jaime Bayley, is an important figure in the public opinion of our country and the Spanish-speaking world. His power of influence is based on his ability to analyze political and social reality with an ironic and provocative style that has earned him both admirers and detractors. In 2010, Jaime Bayley He was already quite a celebrity. Her program from then, ‘The Sniper’, had become quite a success and allowed him to gain more popularity. The people acclaimed him and he, simultaneously, announced his presidential candidacy. After a while, Bayly himself gave up on his wishes, and locals and strangers were surprised by his decision. Find out all the details in this note.

Recently, the journalist was encouraged to tell the reasons -through his YouTube channel- why he did not become a presidential candidate in 2010, which generated various reactions. “I wanted (to be president), I was excited and believed that with a little luck I could win,” he said at the beginning of his story.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly tells why he doesn’t sleep with his wife, Silvia Núñez, during their vacation

Why did Jaime Bayly want to be president of Peru?

Jaime Bayley He was going through a peak moment in his program and from his site, as he says, “I played with my eventual presidential candidacy.” He was greatly surprised when this idea caught on among the youngest. In addition, political parties joined the initiative and proposed that he enter politics, while in the polls he had 4 or 5% of the population’s support: “Not inconsiderable numbers, it was a good start”, account. Her family environment was also optimistic and the balance seemed to tip. She had everything ready to launch her presidential candidacy.

In this context, Bayly sought help and it was granted by his then friend Enrique Ghersi. They had been friends for a long time. He was her lawyer, she admired him for being a great liberal thinker. “Brilliant, penetrating and provocative,” described the journalist, who had already convinced himself that he would be her future political operator. “We were a good duo, I fully trusted him and he agreed to be my vice president,” added.

YOU CAN SEE: Why is Jaime Bayly a success on YouTube and what prompted him to venture into this platform?

Why didn’t Jaime Bayly become a presidential candidate?

According to the also television host, one day he noticed that a columnist for a local newspaper had published his conversation with Ghersi, in which the latter pointed out that Jaime Bayly had “woman’s brain” “Everyone laughed, they knew I was bisexual and Ghersi said that phrase,” he recounts.

Jaime Bayly was affected by this sentence and, after scolding his friend, told him that he could no longer trust him for speaking behind his back. “He didn’t say the phrase with the intention of flattering me, he had said it with the intention of putting me down. At that moment I broke my friendship with him, ”he said. The writer says that this fact disappointed him and deeply demotivated him and, for this reason, he never became a face-to-face candidate.

What does Jaime Bayly think of that phrase now?

Jaime Bayley He reflects on that old phrase and, by way of illustration, compares the thoughts of a man and a woman. The Peruvian writer is emphatic in stating that now he would like to have a woman’s brain. “I wish it were like that, I wish it was like that,” he says.

“Now I would love to have a woman’s brain, before I thought it was an insult, I thought it was a sexist, macho, homophobic comment. But now, that 13 years have passed, I think maybe it was praise.”Bayly pointed out.

Currently, Jaime Bayly shares anecdotes and reflections on his YouTube account. Photo: WAPA

#didnt #Jaime #Bayly #presidential #candidate #Peru #Writer #tells #reasons

Peruvian writer and journalist, Jaime Bayley, is an important figure in the public opinion of our country and the Spanish-speaking world. His power of influence is based on his ability to analyze political and social reality with an ironic and provocative style that has earned him both admirers and detractors. In 2010, Jaime Bayley He was already quite a celebrity. Her program from then, ‘The Sniper’, had become quite a success and allowed him to gain more popularity. The people acclaimed him and he, simultaneously, announced his presidential candidacy. After a while, Bayly himself gave up on his wishes, and locals and strangers were surprised by his decision. Find out all the details in this note.

Recently, the journalist was encouraged to tell the reasons -through his YouTube channel- why he did not become a presidential candidate in 2010, which generated various reactions. “I wanted (to be president), I was excited and believed that with a little luck I could win,” he said at the beginning of his story.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly tells why he doesn’t sleep with his wife, Silvia Núñez, during their vacation

Why did Jaime Bayly want to be president of Peru?

Jaime Bayley He was going through a peak moment in his program and from his site, as he says, “I played with my eventual presidential candidacy.” He was greatly surprised when this idea caught on among the youngest. In addition, political parties joined the initiative and proposed that he enter politics, while in the polls he had 4 or 5% of the population’s support: “Not inconsiderable numbers, it was a good start”, account. Her family environment was also optimistic and the balance seemed to tip. She had everything ready to launch her presidential candidacy.

In this context, Bayly sought help and it was granted by his then friend Enrique Ghersi. They had been friends for a long time. He was her lawyer, she admired him for being a great liberal thinker. “Brilliant, penetrating and provocative,” described the journalist, who had already convinced himself that he would be her future political operator. “We were a good duo, I fully trusted him and he agreed to be my vice president,” added.

YOU CAN SEE: Why is Jaime Bayly a success on YouTube and what prompted him to venture into this platform?

Why didn’t Jaime Bayly become a presidential candidate?

According to the also television host, one day he noticed that a columnist for a local newspaper had published his conversation with Ghersi, in which the latter pointed out that Jaime Bayly had “woman’s brain” “Everyone laughed, they knew I was bisexual and Ghersi said that phrase,” he recounts.

Jaime Bayly was affected by this sentence and, after scolding his friend, told him that he could no longer trust him for speaking behind his back. “He didn’t say the phrase with the intention of flattering me, he had said it with the intention of putting me down. At that moment I broke my friendship with him, ”he said. The writer says that this fact disappointed him and deeply demotivated him and, for this reason, he never became a face-to-face candidate.

What does Jaime Bayly think of that phrase now?

Jaime Bayley He reflects on that old phrase and, by way of illustration, compares the thoughts of a man and a woman. The Peruvian writer is emphatic in stating that now he would like to have a woman’s brain. “I wish it were like that, I wish it was like that,” he says.

“Now I would love to have a woman’s brain, before I thought it was an insult, I thought it was a sexist, macho, homophobic comment. But now, that 13 years have passed, I think maybe it was praise.”Bayly pointed out.

Currently, Jaime Bayly shares anecdotes and reflections on his YouTube account. Photo: WAPA

#didnt #Jaime #Bayly #presidential #candidate #Peru #Writer #tells #reasons