A sentence said by is doing a lot of discussion Katia Ricciarelli in the house of Big Brother Vip towards Manuel Bortuzzo. The opera singer has shown that she does not mince words and sometimes exceeds, we imagine in good faith.

The days in the house always go by the same way and the other night Katia and Manila have seen fit to kill time by playing cards. The former Miss Italy noticed some drafts coming from the door that overlooked the garden left open and shouted: “The door!”. But she immediately corrected herself by saying: “Ah no, it’s Manuel”. The young man confined to a wheelchair is unable to close the door behind him and often leaves it open.

Katia Ricciarelli at that point she got up and went to close the door but returning in a low voice she said the offending sentence to Manila: “My goodness, who honestly can also close it as he opens it “. Manila tried to tone down the conversation by announcing the singer of the young man’s intention to leave the game in mid-January.

The reaction of Manuel’s friend

“Manuel goes away. On the 14th or 17th he goes away. He said it the other day while talking. He didn’t tell me personally. Manuel no longer speaks to me, he has distanced himself a little. I’m sorry” – the words of Manila.

But returning to the reaction to the door left open, a close friend of his has arrived in defense of Manuel David Ishmael who on social media attacked Katia for her words.

“Katia, I defended you when you were defensible… now you are bordering on ridicule! Yet you are a dated woman … get Manuel to borrow your wheelchair tomorrow and show us “honestly”, how good you are at closing and opening the doors from sitting … – wrote in a comment on Instagram where he spoke of the phrase said by the singer.