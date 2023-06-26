It’s clear! Katia Palma She is a comedian who earned the affection of Peruvians as a television host, but she was participating in new audiovisual projects and in the theater. For many years she was part of the juries of the singing reality “I am”, but now she shows herself in a new facet in “The great chef: celebrities”. Do you want to know more about her? Next, we will give you all the details.

What is your least favorite thing about being in the kitchen?

– I have it very clear. I like to cook once in a while, not that I’m a fan either, but I hate chopping vegetables, fruits or anything. Now, being in a competition is totally different and goes much further than liking cooking or not. Here it is not only difficult for me to chop, but also the cooking that each ingredient must have. For me, the most difficult thing to cut is that it makes me lazy. I am used to buying my bags of chopped vegetables that cost me S/1.50 in the market to boil them in front. Another thing, at home it takes as long as I have to, but here we have time to make any dish and that also works against us.

—Which of your classmates do you consider your competition?

—Oh, there are several, actually. There’s my chinchosa partner Laura Spoya, the annoying Natalia Salas and Mónica Torres. I have not competed with her yet, but several have told me that she has good seasoning. Likewise, I believe that everyone has their culinary skills and we are there discovering day by day in the kitchen.

—For you, the most important thing is to participate and enjoy the process or do you come with everything to win?

-Both. I’m enjoying cooking, but I also want to win. Piconería always stands out, of course. I am a counter-picona and I am not ashamed to say it. I have come here ready to give it my all and I will do whatever it takes to get to the final. If possible, become the next winner of this second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities.”

—Have you ever been called to be part of a dance reality show?

-No. So far they have not called me for any dance reality show. I am willing to do everything. I don’t close myself to any possibility in my life. Although I am honest and I prefer to drive or be part of the competition jury, like the job I had in “I am” for a long time. Doing that kind of work I feel more comfortable, but I don’t close the doors to anything because you never know.

—Do you remember how much your first salary was on television?

—Yes, it’s even a shame to tell it because it didn’t even reach the minimum wage. I think it was something of 1,000 soles or something less. That was when I first got into television. Now I earn 2,000 and thank God it is enough for me to pay for my water and feed my dogs, who spend even more than myself.

What was your least pleasant experience on television?

“The truth is that I never have. At least, not something like what Mrs. Johanna San Miguel said about me. Well, that’s already yesterday’s newspaper. Actually, I don’t even remember what the lady said. I have never had any impasse on the small screen. Channel or program that I have stepped on, I have always had a great time and I want to continue like this until the public allows it.

—If you had had differences with a co-worker, would you have discussed it or would you leave it there?

“Yes, knowing me, yes. She would have talked about it to improve our working relationship. I believe that if we are going to work, we must talk so that everything improves or flows better. Working with someone who is uncomfortable communicating is impossible. I wouldn’t have lasted 24 hours of my life. For this reason, I would prefer to discuss it a hundred times and see how we can improve everything so that this good vibe is also reflected on the screens. Believe it or not, that is also noticed by viewers.

