I was in the car with my kids, listening to the Beach Boys. I chose some of my favorite songs: “Wendy”, “Girl Don’t Tell Me”, “Let Him Run Wild”. But when I played “Wild Honey”, the guys cocked their heads. “Why did they release that?” asked one of them. The lead vocal sounded weird to him. TRUE. Something wasn’t right.

Carl Wilson’s rendition of that song is not your typical Beach Boys lead vocal. You can hear him struggling to hit notes, sometimes barely making it. There is vocal tension and unmistakable intonation imperfections. But the Beach Boys, a celebrated vocal group, decided to go with that interpretation.

For me, it’s the imperfections that make that recording great. I was a teenager when I first heard it. It gave me the feeling I got from, say, Chuck Berry’s “Maybellene” or the punk rock of Richard Hell and the Voidoids’ “Blank Generation”. Raw, not overly behaved, things that sounded like I felt. Defective, but entirely alive. And surely the defects were where I saw myself reflected. They were recorded at a time when technology was not yet capable of making the kind of corrections that can be done today. But my children grew up in a digital age, when corrections can and usually are made.

When the ability to achieve something closer to perfection—or correct an imperfection—is widely available, most people choose to correct it. Who doesn’t want to sound or look their best?

But when music gets too clean, listeners miss the opportunity to connect their imperfections with the music’s, the human traces that might otherwise find their way into the ear and bury themselves in the heart. The effect is the same when the exaggerated realities we encounter on social media leave people feeling their own unfiltered humanity at a distance, isolated.

I’m not suggesting an outright rejection of corrections, but I am advocating a more conscious balance.

I wouldn’t want to hear the Beatles debut or Stevie Wonder’s “Innervisions” edited in the way I’m describing here. That would alter the moods, meanings, energy, uneven rhythm, and breath of things as we know them. Sometimes the drums pick up speed because of the emotion of a song, sometimes a singer’s pitch drifts because that’s where the feeling takes them. If we had “corrected” it, the music would have moved further from where we live.

There’s a moment in popular music history that, for 40 years, has been one of the best examples of an artist choosing to leave a recording imperfect: Bruce Springsteen’s sixth album, “Nebraska.” It’s one of the great left turns in American music. Springsteen’s previous release, “The River,” was his first No. 1 album.He was on the verge of reaching superstar level. Instead, he released a recording too crude to be played on commercial rock stations.

Because? He told me in an interview for my book about the making of the album that he felt you couldn’t “do better” and still manage to convey the turbulence he had captured. So it didn’t fix what it easily could have done.

Joel Selvin’s review of “Nebraska” in the 1982 San Francisco Chronicle is revealing: The album “is a raw document, with its rough edges intact and so intimately personal that it’s surprising he even played the tape for other people, much less release it as an album,” he wrote. It was a very positive review.

Many artists look to “Nebraska” to remember what it sounded like when a breakout artist, at the peak of his career, had stories to tell in songs that suffered when he tried to correct the recordings that conveyed those stories.

As Springsteen told me, “every time we tried to improve it, we lost the characters”. His fragility, his humanity, his conflicts and problems: you couldn’t hear them when he cleaned up the recordings, not the way Springsteen wanted. So he released the album as is, flawed. It was recorded on a cheap cassette tape and mixed on a malfunctioning portable stereo. And that’s what you heard.

As a teenager, it felt like “Nebraska” was saying to me: you can do this. The Steely Dan recordings did not have the same effect. The same with Toto’s “Rosanna” and the “Chariots of Fire” soundtrack. “Nebraska” was dirty and told scary stories. But he felt very close to the world in which he lived. It was a recording that I listened to, and I never felt left out.

WARREN ZANES

THE NEW YORK TIMES