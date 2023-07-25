The talented Mexican referee Katia Itzel Garcia is about to live a transcendental moment in his football career.

July 24 will mark an unforgettable date for hersince she is the only Mexican representative in the Women’s World Cup, where she will play the important role of central referee in the exciting match between New Zealand and the Philippines.

At only 30 years old, Katia Itzel García has left an indelible mark on the history of arbitration in Mexico.

She was the first woman to serve as a central referee in the LIGA Expansión MX, marking a milestone last year in the confrontation between Atlético La Paz and Celaya. In addition, in the Clausura 2023, she had the honor of performing the same functions in the duel between Atlético Morelia and Celaya.

His career in arbitration has been exemplary, standing out both in the LIGA MX Femenil and in the LIGA Expansión MX, where she has shown exceptional capacity and dedication. The opportunity to referee in the Women’s World Cup is the result of her constant work and perseverance on the field of play.

In the momentous meeting of July 24, Katia Itzel García will be accompanied by two talented colleagues: Enedina Caudillo and Karen Díazwho also proudly represent Mexico.

The Mexican arbitration trio will be in charge of distributing justice and guaranteeing a fair and exciting game for all the fans.

Katia’s participation in the Women’s Under 17 World Cup a few months ago had already been an indication of her great potential as a referee, and now, in this prestigious competition, she will have the opportunity to continue leaving an indelible mark on international arbitration.

Not only has Katia Itzel García been recognized in the arbitration field, His colleagues have also excelled in important tournaments, such as Karen Díaz in the 2018 Central American Games and in the Under 17 and Under 20 Men’s Pre-World Championships.

The presence of these talented women in refereeing is a clear example of the growing inclusion and recognition of female talent in sport.

The work and dedication of Katia, Enedina and Karen have broken barriers and have shown that gender should not be an obstacle to achieving great things in the world of football.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.