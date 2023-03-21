The invoices were false as the invoiced services had not actually been performed. However, the specific intent required by the configuration of the offense has not been demonstrated, i.e. that the invoices had been issued “in order to allow third parties to evade taxes”. These, in summary, the reasons with which the Court of Appeal of Florence on 18 October acquitted Tiziano Renzi and his wife Laura Bovoli, parents of the former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, because the fact did not constitute a crime and current leader of Italia Viva, in the process for issuing false invoices. In the same appeal proceeding, the Apulian entrepreneur Luigi Dagostino, ‘the king of outlets’, was instead convicted, but with the sentence reduced to nine months, for the crime of fraud. Dagostino was acquitted of the crime of using false invoices.

The Court affirms that “even if it has been demonstrated that the invoices issued by Party and Eventi 6 (companies headed by the Renzi spouses, ed.) do not correspond to commercial services actually performed, the aim pursued was exclusively of a non-fiscal nature: pertaining to payments that in June 2015 Dagostino decided to make to the two issuing companies for reasons that the trial has not clarified”.

In the reasons, the Court explains with regard to Dagostino, that the fact that the entrepreneur sent an invoice to Tramor, of which he was the administrator himself until a few weeks earlier, “keeping silent about the inexistence of the underlying service and indeed requesting rapid payment, constitutes an artificial conduct which supplements the offence”.

In the first instance Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli were sentenced by the Court of Florence to one year and nine months in prison. Dagostino had been sentenced to two years with them.

The trial concerned two allegedly false invoices issued by Party srl (for 20,000 euros plus VAT) and Eventi 6 srl (140,000 euros plus VAT), entrepreneurial companies managed by Mr and Mrs Renzi. The aggravated fraud would have been committed by Dagostino because he would have paid the spouses of Rignano sull’Arno (Florence) for non-existent jobs.

According to the indictment, the 140 thousand euro invoice for feasibility projects on recreational areas and for catering at the luxury outlet ‘The Mall’ in Leccio di Reggello (Florence) was allegedly issued for paid but unrealized consultancy. The other 20 thousand euro invoice was issued by Party srl (the only invoice issued in 2015), a company founded by Tiziano Renzi (with 40% of the shares) and by Nikila Invest, srl managed by Ilaria Niccolai (60%), partner of the entrepreneur Luigi Dagostino, at the time managing director of Tramor, the outlet management company.