Kate Winslet (Reading, 48 years old) is back. The actress has attended the premiere of her new film Lee in London. In it, Winslet plays the role of model and war photojournalist Lee Miller. For the occasion, she chose a black dress by British designer Jenny Packham, one of Kate Middleton’s go-to brands for special occasions.

Kate Winslet, in a black Jenny Packham dress. Samir Hussein (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

It was a long dress with flowers embroidered with rhinestones on the sleeves and V-neck. The actress completed the look with natural makeup and a simple hairstyle with her hair loose.

Detail of the embroidery on the dress created by Jenny Packham. Lia Toby (Getty Images)

Lee is the first film directed by cinematographer Elle Kuras. This is not the first time Winslet has worked with her, as she was the cinematographer on one of her biggest hits: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Forget about me)In Lee, the actress gets into the skin of Lee Miller, She was much more than just Man Ray’s muse or the woman in Hitler’s bathtub. She was the epitome of beauty in the 1920s, where she triumphed as a model; she flirted with the most experimental photography and became one of the first female war correspondents.

‘Lee’ is expected to hit theaters across Spain at the end of September. The actress has also recently starred in the series The regimeavailable on HBO. It is a dark comedy that tells the story of a year inside a modern totalitarian regime during its deployment.