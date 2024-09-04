Completely by surprise, the announcement came this morning that Deliver At All Costsa new one action and driving game by Far Out Games published by Konami on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, presented with a first presentation trailer and some images.
This is a very particular title: as reported in the official introduction, Deliver At All Costs is an action game in which “destruction, absurdity and intrigue collide”, set in the 50’swhich puts us in the role of a courier driving several vehicles.
In the year 1959, the age of rock ‘n’ roll, polka-dotted clothes, and the ever-looming fear of nuclear annihilation, we play Winston Green, a down-on-his-luck courier with a fiery temper and a mysterious past.
The hard life of a courier in the 50s
In the game we basically have to take part in various deliveries, having to carry them out “at all costs”, as the title of the game itself also states.
The various missions see us engaged in the transport of “highly unconventional” loads, leaving behind us a trail of confusion and chaos within various settings.
Deliver At All Costs features dynamic settings that change as we pass by due to the destruction wrought by the protagonist, an interesting story that develops through a narrative base of some importance, and a style that is entirely set in the era in question, the late 1950s.
There isn’t one yet release date defined, but Deliver At All Costs is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
#Deliver #Costs #Announced #PS5 #Xbox #Series #1950s #Courier #Action #Game #Konami
Leave a Reply