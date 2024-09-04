Completely by surprise, the announcement came this morning that Deliver At All Costsa new one action and driving game by Far Out Games published by Konami on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, presented with a first presentation trailer and some images.

This is a very particular title: as reported in the official introduction, Deliver At All Costs is an action game in which “destruction, absurdity and intrigue collide”, set in the 50’swhich puts us in the role of a courier driving several vehicles.

In the year 1959, the age of rock ‘n’ roll, polka-dotted clothes, and the ever-looming fear of nuclear annihilation, we play Winston Green, a down-on-his-luck courier with a fiery temper and a mysterious past.