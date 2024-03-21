When the Anglican Church of England and Her Majesty's Most Loyal Opposition enter fully into the debate over the health and whereabouts of Kate Middleton, the commotion takes on the status of a matter of state. “I think we are obsessed with conspiracy theories,” Justin Welby, the primate and spiritual leader of the official Church of England, whose head and Supreme Governor is King Charles III, told Times Radio. “We have very little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the spotlight (…) People should be able to get sick, have surgery or whatever, and live their lives in peace, without the The rest requires them to try something day after day. He is extremely sickly; old-fashioned village gossip that now spreads around the world in a matter of seconds,” Welby denounced.

His voice has been joined by Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor opposition and the politician who, according to all polls, will become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom before the end of the year (the general elections will be held next autumn , that is the general expectation). “I think we should leave her alone,” Starmer said on Channel 5 when asked if he felt sorry for Kate Middleton. “She has undergone a difficult operation, and she deserves privacy (…) We should stop meddling in her affairs and leave her alone. My response is not political, but human; “It is the response of a father and a human being,” Starmer added.

Even the British Government has come to the defense of the Princess of Wales, after learning this week that the London Clinic hospital, where Middleton underwent surgery, is investigating three members of staff suspected of having tried to access the medical history of such a famous patient. “There are very clear and strict rules regarding patient information that must be followed,” said a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “I think we all want to support the princess and her husband, the Prince of Wales, and we all obviously want her to recover as quickly as possible,” he added.

Public comeback plans

The video broadcast last Monday by the tabloid newspaper The Sunin which Kate Middleton and William of England were seen shopping in a farm-shop in Windsor, has not served to silence the speculation, rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding the princess that flood social networks, as I hoped. the Kensington Palace communications team.

Although officially the plans remain that Middleton will not fully rejoin her public activities until after April 17, when the Easter school holidays will end in the United Kingdom, the princess's trusted staff is preparing a timely reappearance that will help calm the waters. It would be next March 31, Easter Sunday, during the religious service traditionally attended by the British royal family, as announced by several UK publications, citing sources close to the couple. Kensington Palace – the residence of the Princes of Wales and the term used to refer to their administrative and communications team – has neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of this reappearance.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.