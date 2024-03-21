At the Teatro Brancaccio in Rome more than 800 participants from all over Italy to say no to the entry into force of the new tariff for healthcare services, which should be operational from April 1st. The private clinics union, which brings together all the sector's acronyms, promoted the protest event by raising the alarm about the risks for citizens and workers in the sector. The president of the Lazio region Francesco Rocca, however, expressed his solidarity with the sector and announced Minister Schillaci's willingness to postpone the application of the new health nomenclature in order to reopen the technical table for the revision of tariffs.