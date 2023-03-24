United Kingdom.- The princes of walesKate Middleton and William seem to be in the worst moment of your marriagebecause it is rumored that the firstborn of the King Charles III and the Diana Princess of Wales live one adventure with Rose Hanbury.

Speculation that Prince William of Wales is having an affair has apparently generated controversy within the Buckingham Palacebut now it is said that Middleton has a foolproof plan to embarrass her husband.

The fact that the current Princess of Wales has a plan to humiliate prince william and ruin the coronation ceremony of King Carlos III has captured the media.

It must be remembered that the coronation is scheduled for next May, so the British royal family is in the eye of the show, mainly the legitimate heir to the English crown, whom they accuse of living a extramarital affair with marquise and model, Rose Hanbury, since 2019.

Given the accusations that have been made against Prince William, millions have expressed their disgust because he is repeating the same story that his father made Lady Di go through with Camila Parkerthe queen consort.

It should be noted that none of the princes has come out to face the media and deny the rumors of infidelity and an upcoming divorce, so speculation that Kate has a plan on her hands has been resounding everywhere to ruin his father-in-law’s coronation.

However, the information begins to have more and more credibility due to the confessions that Prince Harry made in his literary work, ‘Spare’, where between the lines he reveals that his brother would indeed be having an affair.