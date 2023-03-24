Sonora.- Four bodies of people apparently murderedwere found at the bottom of a well on the outskirts of CaborcaSonora state.

The little information that has come out is that they are four corpsesapparently murder victimswho were thrown into a well located on the outskirts of the city of Caborca, specifically on one side of Cerro Prieto.

The site is in the southeastern part of the city of Caborca, about 500 meters from the Kino Missions neighborhood and of the Prieto hillin the area of ​​plots of common Caborca.

The report of finding It was done at approximately 8:00 p.m.

It was commented that they arrived at the place relatives of four men reported missing in the Río Asunción area, this Thursday morning. It is believed that they are.

elements of the State Attorney’s Office lead the work on the site.

At the moment, 9:40 p.m., there are authorities on the site, collecting the data of the case. There is no official information yet. See also The forest area per capita in the world was reduced by more than 60%