The Princess of Wales, Kate, revealed in a video to the nation that she has cancer, without specifying what type, adding that the diagnosis was made after her abdominal operation in January at the London Clinic. She added that the news came as “a shock” and explained that she had been undergoing chemotherapy since the end of February. The video was released to break the silence and counter the spread of rumors and conspiracy theories about her and her health. King Charles also revealed last month that he was being treated for cancer



