During an event in General Escobedo, Nuevo León, the candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition for the Presidency of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaumreaffirmed its commitment to bringing the Fourth Transformation to every corner of the country, ensuring access to the fundamental rights of citizens.

Sheinbaum called for unity to continue advancing in the Transformationhighlighting that it is essential to vote “five out of five” for the movement's parties to guarantee the arrival of transformative policies at all government levels.

The candidate of Brunette and its allies recognized the lack of education and health infrastructure in General Escobedo, and announced its intention to expand the number of high schools and facilitate the arrival of the IMSS-Wellbeing to the municipality, as well as other social programs and basic services such as water and housing.

“Health, housing, these are not privileges, they are rights of the people of Mexico,” Sheinbaum emphasized, committing to modify the Infonavit Law to build more homes and guarantee access to decent housing.

Likewise, the candidate emphasized the importance of social programs, announcing the creation of two new programs aimed at women aged 60 to 64 and public school students, in addition to reforms to strengthen justice and democracy in the country.

For its part, Clara Luz Flores, candidate for federal representative, highlighted the results obtained by Sheinbaum as Head of Government in Mexico City, committing to replicate those achievements at the national level.

The event also featured the participation of other leaders of the coalition, who called on citizens to join the Fourth Transformation project and work to convince the undecided, highlighting the importance of continuing to add will in favor of change.