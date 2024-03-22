Kate Middleton has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. This was announced by the Princess of Wales in a video broadcast this Friday afternoon by Kensington Palace and which puts an end to weeks of speculation about her state of health. During his appearance, in which he showed his confidence in his recovery, he explained that the cancer was detected after the abdominal operation he underwent last January, at which time Carlos III was also diagnosed with another cancer. and for which he is now also undergoing treatment.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time my condition was thought to be non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation discovered that there was cancer. Therefore, my medical team recommended that I should undergo preventive chemotherapy treatment and now I am in the early stages of that treatment,” he explains in the video in which he acknowledges that it has been an “incredibly difficult” few months. “This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing our best to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The Princess of Wales explains that although it has taken her time to recover from the operation to be able to start treatment for cancer, the most important thing has been to explain her situation to her children George, Charlotte and Louis to assure them “that I will be good”.

After explicitly and directly thanking the support she has received from the Prince of Wales by ensuring that having him by her side “is a great source of comfort and tranquility”, the Princess of Wales has asked that her privacy be respected in order to continue with the treatment. “We hope you understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always given me a deep sense of joy and I hope to return when I can, but for now I must focus on recovering completely,” he concluded in a video in which he also had words of support for “all those whose lives have been been affected by cancer. “To all those facing this disease, in any form, please do not lose faith or hope.”

In January, when the operation became known, the British royal family announced that it would provide information about the princess when there was a significant change in her health. However, following the publication of a photograph of the princess with her children at the beginning of March, which turned out to be manipulated, the first suspicions about Middleton's health were raised. Speculation about a major health problem and the secrecy of the royal family increased concern about the princess. That is until last Saturday the princess was seen for the first time with William shopping at a farm near her habitual residence.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has highlighted, after the video released, Middleton's “tremendous bravery” and has attacked the rumors and speculation of recent days. “In recent weeks, she has come under intense scrutiny and been treated unfairly by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.” Thus, she has requested that when it comes to health issues, she “should be given the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”