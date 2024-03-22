Sad news invades the world when it becomes known that Kate MiddletonPrincess of Wales, suffers from cancerwhich is why she decided to stay away from the public eye for months, after the surgery she underwent in January of this year.

Through a video statement, Kate reappeared and released details about her health statusending all the rumors and theories that existed about him on social networks.

The message with which Kate Middleton announced that she suffers from cancer

“I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you personally for the wonderful messages of support and for understanding while I was recovering from surgery. It's been months incredibly difficult for our entire family, but I had a fantastic medical team that took very good care of me for which I am very grateful.”began the message from the Princess of Wales.

In the statement, Kate Middleton continued: “In January I had major abdominal surgery in London, at which time it was thought that my condition was not cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, examinations after the operation found cancer present. My medical team recommended starting preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early phases of that treatment. I am clearly it was a big shock“And William and I are doing everything we can to process it and handle it privately for the sake of our family.”he said, leaving everyone shocked.

Kate Middleton explains her current state of health

“As you can imagine, this is taking time. It has taken me time to recover from the major surgery and begin my treatment, but most importantly, It has taken us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis, in a way that is appropriate for them and reassure them that I will be okay. As I have told them, I am doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is a great source of support and peace of mind.“.

“The love, support and kindness that many of you have shown me means so much to both of us. We hope you understand “That as a family we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”he also added.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announces that she has cancer

