Munir Rahouma (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly scored its second draw in the AFC Champions League, after its match with Foolad Khuzestan of Iran ended 1-1, this evening, “Sunday” at Al-Jawhara Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the third group competitions, and “Al-Fursan” won the second point, after the tie In the first round against the people of Turkmenistan.

And the failure of Al-Ahly youth to achieve a positive result, supporting their chances of competing for the ticket to qualify for the next round, as the Iranian team took the initiative to score in the 83rd minute through a goal scored by Ahmed Nour by mistake, before saving the Argentine “substitute” Kartabia “The Knights” and adjusting the cuff. The last minute of the original time.

Al-Ahly youth faced great difficulties in the attack, as it missed many favorable opportunities to score, and did not succeed in translating its advantage on the field as required, unlike the competitor who managed to invest opportunities, and the “Knights” concludes the first round of the group stage by meeting the Qatari Al-Gharafa.