Dhe Tea and Tourist Island is badly wounded. To help her, it will be bitter medicine. to need. Nepotism and mistakes by the family clan in government have been driving the country into the abyss for years. Terror, Corona and now hunger protests deal her further blows. Sri Lanka has long been at the mercy of the geopolitical interests of Beijing and New Delhi. The country’s 22 million people are left behind: They can no longer afford their food, the buses no longer run, and the electricity is switched off for hours. Sri Lanka is becoming a lesson in the consequences of mismanagement, self-proclaimed elite enrichment and dependence on China. Now only the international community can help: The International Monetary Fund should once again grant loans. But he demands a political change of course, which hurts. People have lost their trust in the Rajapaksa family government. The first members were removed from office, and she lost the majority in Parliament. But President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose older brother Mahinda is prime minister, is clinging to power. The background noise of the island has long since swelled to a cacophony.

Christopher Hein
Business correspondent for South Asia/Pacific based in Singapore.

“We’re at the end. Those above are ruining us. They put everything in their pockets nothing is left for ussays Sanjay Yapa, a businessman in Colombo. At the weekend he wants to marry his daughter. A hundred neighbors are invited. “We will hardly be able to serve anything. There is nothing more. And the children then have to move abroad as quickly as possible.”