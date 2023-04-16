Mexico.-Karol G spent his childhood in a country where he was marked for drug trafficking at the hands of Pablo Escobar and she shares in a recent interview how he had a hand in a family event that changed his family life.

The leader of the Medellín Cartel once helped Karol G’s mother, the singer-songwriter reveals it in an interview with GQ magazine and recalls that on one occasion, he went to dinner at the restaurant where his mother worked and left him a big tip.

Although Karol G does not mention the amount that Escobar would have left his mother as a tip, he cites that it is an act that he never imagined would happen and made everyone in his family happy at the time.

But also, in the same interview, the singer named ‘Bichota’ evokes those years in her family life and remembers them as difficult, since one of her uncles even he was killed in the street at a curfew.

Karol G sends a message in which he says that this time is already in the past and that his country is much more than drugs and drug trafficking and invites everyone to enjoy his culture.

“My country has a stereotype that the only thing we have there is drug trafficking and drugs. And no, that time is over.”

Karol G is from Medellín, Colombia, she is 32 years old and launched internationally with the song ‘301’ together with the singer Reykon, in 2012, and the following year she achieved greater recognition with ‘Amor de dos’, a duet with Nicky Jam.

According to information in his biography, during 2016 Karol G released more songs, signed a contract with Universal Music Latin Entertainment and grew as an artist; she is currently one of the most successful in the reggaeton genre worldwide.