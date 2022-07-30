It’s not a rich life, but you have a good time. Karla Tarazona and her husband Rafael Fernandez They have a dream house for anyone and it is one of the most luxurious of the local show business. The TV host and the businessman spend their days in a sumptuous home that even has a helipad.

In this note we show you every detail of this exclusive home in La Molina that has aroused the envy of many ‘Chollywood’ figures.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla warns Leonard that she will travel with her children: “If you don’t understand, we will do it through the courts

This is the luxurious house of Karla Tarazona

In the past, Karla Tarazona lived in a house located in Chorrillos, however, her life changed and now she has an elegant “love nest”, where she moved in with the famous “King of Eggs” and their children.

The spouses own a 900 m² house, which has a playground and a heliport, according to a report that was shown on Magaly TV, the firm.

recreation environment

The cocky Karla Tarazona have a recreation area inside their house where they have a soccer field, basketball and open spaces so they can play freely.

Playground at Karla Tarazona’s house. Photo: ATV capture

ample parking

This luxurious house also has a large parking lot where Rafael Fernández keeps his collection of cars, motorcycles and racing cars.

Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández parking lot. Photo: ATV capture

Office

Just as this mansion has recreation spaces, it also has an exclusive place for work issues where Rafael Fernández spends a few hours a day working. Let’s remember that the businessman has a business dedicated to eggs, hence his nickname ‘King of eggs’.

Office of Rafael Fernández Photo: Capture of ATV

Living room and dining room

Karla Tarazona’s spacious room is decorated in pastel tones and mirrors that give it elegance. Also, the dining room is furnished with chairs in shades of blue and gray.

Dining room by Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández. Photo: ATV capture

Kitchen

They have a large kitchen with a combination of light and dark colors in the decoration of pastries and other utensils.

Kitchen of Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández. Photo: Instagram

Terrace

The terrace is a space that, despite being rustic, does not lose its elegance. In this environment, the spouses take the opportunity to make their barbecues and share with family and friends.

Terrace of the house of Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández. Photo: ATV capture

Videogame room

In this environment of his house, Rafael Fernández has a simulator valued at approximately 12,000 dollars.

Rafael Fernández Simulator Photo: Capture of ATV

Heliport

Although many do not believe it, the spouses have a heliport in their house where they keep their two helicopters.

Rafael Fernández and Karla Tarazona have the luxury of owning a helicopter. Photo: Instagram

When did Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández get married?

Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández joined their lives in a civil marriage on December 18, 2021 in the Municipality of La Molina. The ceremony, which was held in private, was attended by family and close friends of the couple.

In this event, which moved all those present, the television host and the businessman dedicated romantic messages and promised to take care of each other until the end of their days.

Rafael Fernandez and Karla Tarazona. Photo: Instagram

Rafael commits infidence about his marriage with Karla

Rafael Fernández went to the “D’ Mañana” program to participate in a cooking sequence. There, the popular “King of Eggs” commented on an infidence about his romance with Karla Tarazona. The businessman, who met the driver in August 2020, said he felt pressured to marry his now wife.

“ You told me (to Karla) the world is going to end, love, once and for all (to get married). Everything was an apocalypse Every day you told me”, he told live generating laughter from the other presenters.

What does Rafael Fernandez do for a living?

Rafael Fernández is a 45-year-old businessman who studied administration. Karla Tarazona’s husband is the son of Manolo Fernández, founder of the biological pharmaceutical company Farvet Laboratories and, in addition, he is known as the ‘King of Eggs’ because, for more than twenty years, he has maintained an egg trading company.

The administrator by profession has been married twice and as a result of these commitments, he has three children.

Rafael Fernandez and Karla Tarazona. Photo: Instagram

How did Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández meet?

As the married couple told the press, they had their first meeting at a social gathering organized by mutual friends. As the hours passed, both showed interest in each other.

As time went on, they went on numerous private dates. Finally, in September 2020, Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández They made their romance official in the public eye.

Rafael Fernandez and Karla Tarazona. Photo: Instagram

Karla Tarazona received a $75,000 car from her husband

Karla Tarazona was surprised by her husband Rafael Fernandez by giving him a high-end car valued at $75,000.

This fact was applauded on social networks by the presenter’s followers.

Updated by Gabriela Quintana