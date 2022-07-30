CR Madrid Saturday, July 30, 2022, 18:05



Carlos Sainz brushed the pole in Hungary, but the British George Russell snatched it from him in a surprising way in the last moments. The Spanish driver will start this Sunday from the second position after being only 44 thousandths from the first place.

It was not a bad afternoon for the Ferraris, who managed to get their two drivers into the top three ahead of this Sunday’s race. The Monegasque Charles Leclerc set the third fastest time and will start just behind his teammate. It was not too bad for Fernando Alonso either, who got sixth place, behind his teammate in Alpine Esteban Ocon.