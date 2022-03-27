The name of Karla Tarazona He was once again in public scrutiny in recent days after Isabel Acevedo’s statements about the beginning of his relationship with Christian Domínguez. The popular “Chabelita” ended up apologizing to the driver by accepting that her cumbiambero was unfaithful to Tarazona with her.

All this seems to have mattered little to the presenter, since this Saturday she celebrated her son’s birthday in style with the national singer. La Tarazona shared all the details of this show through the stories of her Instagram account.

Karla Tarazona celebrates her son’s birthday in style

Karla Tarazona was very early revealing details of the party she was preparing for her son Valentino with the theme of Spider-Man. The driver organized a space with several attractions for her son and the many little guests.

Cotton candy, inflatable games, children’s shows and other activities can be seen in the videos shared on social networks. As always, the artist is shown at all times next to her husband, Rafael Fernández.

Karla Tarazona accepts apologies from Isabel Acevedo

Although he tried to stay out of what happened, Karla Tarazona ruled on Isabel Acevedo’s comments in recent days. The member of Panamericana affirmed that she wants to close the issue of her relationship with Christian Domínguez, for which she accepted the apologies of the ‘Chabelita’.

“To err is human, we have all made mistakes at some point in our lives. Now I have an established family, a wonderful husband who always supports me, my children… I too am going to end all this. I have not declared anyone because I do not intend to get into a lawsuit between two people. Just tell Isabel that public apologies are accepted, ”she pointed out.