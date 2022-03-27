British Foreign Secretary Lise Truss said Saturday that sanctions imposed by Britain on Russia after its operation in Ukraine could be lifted if Moscow agrees to a full ceasefire and withdraws its forces.

In a lengthy interview, Truss said the Kremlin should also pledge not to commit any further aggression against Ukraine until sanctions against hundreds of Russian personalities and entities are lifted.

“Sanctions can only be lifted with a complete ceasefire and withdrawal (of troops), but also with a commitment not to commit further aggression” against Ukraine, Terrace told the Sunday Telegraph, noting that these sanctions could be reimposed in the event of a new offensive.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has indicated that sanctions against Russia are “not designed to be permanent” and said they could be lifted if Moscow changed its mind.