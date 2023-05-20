In the last edition of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Broadcast this Friday, May 19, a report was shown on Karla Tarazona, who celebrated her 40th birthday a few days ago. In those images, the host of the “Light it up” program exclusively showed the rooms of her new apartment, where she lives along with their three youngest children. Remember that the presenter also left the house where she lived with her ex-husband Rafael Fernandez after separating.

“Obviously, the change (home) was quite a lot. My children share rooms. I have my room alone. I feel comfortable here, I feel good, I feel home,” added the TV presenter, who also showed her wallets and the van What did your ex-partner give you? Rafael Fernandez.

