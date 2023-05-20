BLACKPINK is without a doubt the most successful girl group of all timewho with his ‘pink poison‘ managed to conquer millions of people around the world with just six years in the music industry.

The band made up of four talented young people, Jisoo, JennyRose and Lisa, He has achieved great popularity, a success that increases daily thanks to his songs that have managed to break countless records.

He k pop group has made great collaborations not only with music, but also with luxury brands for which they are ambassadors, such as Dior, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Celinebut also with PUGB Mobilein which they even released the theme ‘Ready for love‘.

However, this time the girls released their own free video game for cell phone, it’s about ‘The Game’ or ‘BPTG‘, so if you are a BLINKDiscussion tells you how to download the application and what it is about.

How and where to download ‘BLACKPINK THE GAME’?

To install the game on your cell phone, the steps are very simple, you just have to enter your application store, app store if your device is ios, either Play Store if you have a Android. Once inside, look for ‘Blackpink The Game’ and click to download, obtain or install.

When the game has been installed on your mobile device you will have to download 1.71 GB before you can play, so you need to make sure you have enough space.

What is BLACKPINK’s game about?

Despite the fact that the entire game is in English, the tasks are very easy to perform, since initially you will be the person representing the girls, where you will have to go through several levels in a puzzle to get rewards.

In addition, you will have a map that will indicate how to continue advancing and at what level you are in the corresponding puzzle, where your job will be to eliminate a certain amount of squares using the cards type photocards of the four members of the group.

When you finish you will start to level up and you will receive certain rewards that will be used to redeem or buy things within the game itself.

Notably ‘BPTG‘ will have an exclusive theme that will be released soon, according to the teaser it bears the name of ‘The Girls‘, and the music video will star the game’s avatars.

