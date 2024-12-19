Karla Sofía Gascón has denounced through her social networks the “despicable” comments that he received after the death of Marisa Paredes. In them, they wished that “I wish” she had died instead of the recently deceased 78-year-old actress.

“Today they left me one of those despicable comments that would surely destroy another person: I wish you had died instead of Marisa Paredes,” the interpreter said in a post shared on her X account (formerly Twitter).

He offered this statement in Spanish and English so that his foreign followers could understand the report such messages frivolous and derogatory towards his person.

Likewise, Karla Sofía Gascón wanted to have some nice words of gratitude for Paredes, with whom she had a very good relationship. “She was the first person I saw in front of me standing applauding and crying in Cannes for Emilia Pérez when I got up. I wish you were still alive to see how he shut up about all this garbage of people,” he noted.

In a third publication, the Madrid native issued a “warning” for all those people who dedicate themselves to insulting people on the networks: “It is blocked, deleted and reported “any type of transphobic, racist, homophobic comment or comment intended to denigrate me, my work or my family.”

“Notice for network teams focused on hate or harm coming from any social or work spectrum. You know who you are. Pay attention because You won’t be able to with me, They have tried by all means for years and here I am,” he stressed.