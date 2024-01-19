Jorge Sánchez's time in Europe has been terrifying and everything indicates that he will return to Mexico. The full-back has a formal offer to return to the Liga MX to the ranks of Cruz Azul and unlike what happened in the last summer market, without much to think about, the defender would have agreed to sign with La Noria, Kery Ruiz reports. .
Jorge wants to leave Europe, he is not happy either in sports or in his lifestyle, which is why different sources have confirmed that the signing will be closed this weekend since the important step has been taken, the authorization of the player.
More news on the transfer market
Those from the country's capital will pay just over 5 million dollars to Ajax for the purchase of the Mexican, in turn, the Dutch club will end the loan with Porto in order to release Sánchez's letter.
In his first year within the ranks of Ajax, the Mexican was not only a permanent substitute for the club, but also every time he was on the field he was described as the team's weak point. Thus, the Dutch giant decided to release the side last summer, but the Mexican national team player refused to return to Mexico, finding a place on loan with Porto. In Portugal his role has not changed, Sánchez is a permanent substitute and there are few occasions in which the Mexican has been on the field from the beginning.
