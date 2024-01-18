Karla Tarazona, television host, gave an interview in which she referred to the past of her personal life. As it is remembered, she was married three times, with Leonard León, Christian Domínguez and Rafael Fernández; However, for various reasons their relationships did not prosper. Regarding this, the presenter of the Panamericana TV magazine show 'Préndete' revealed what happened with her three wedding dresses and was surprised by her response.

What did Karla Tarazona do with her three wedding dresses?

After three marriages that did not turn out as expected, presenter Karla Tarazona told what happened to the dresses she wore the times she decided to have one. new chance in love. These garments had an unexpected end, as he said in an interview with a local media.

Karla Tarazona spoke about her ex-partner Rafael Fernández. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Karla Tarazona

“The first dress ended up in the 'Reloaded with Laughter' wardrobe area; The second one, I auctioned it, I gave it to 'Cacash'. The third was borrowed, I returned it, it was rented. I sent the civilian one to Cinthia Vigil, that one is in my mother's house because he won't let me in. I don't know who has it“, he told Trome.

What did Karla Tarazona say about her ex-partner Christian Domínguez?

At one point in the conversation, Karla referred to her relationship with Christian Domínguez, which ended due to infidelity on the part of the cumbia singer. The Panamericana TV figure confessed that it was difficult for her to accept what was happening with her marriage.

Karla Tarazona and Christian Domínguez had a symbolic wedding. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Karla Tarazona/América TV

“In this situation it was complicated because it was lie after lie. They were things that did hurt. Above all, that you have opened the door of your house to someone and that person betrayed your trust. Everything that happened was in my face, in my face; The only one who didn't see beyond the obvious was me. It was quite difficult to accept or believe that someone could do that.“, he noted.