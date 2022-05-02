Coahuila.- One trans woman was murdered inside her house in the municipality of Torreón, Coahuilahis body had stab wounds, so far it is unknown who his aggressors were.

According to Attorney General of the State of Coahuilathe official documents identified the victim as Carlos “N”, later it was learned that her name as a trans woman was Karla “N”.

The body of Karla, the trans woman, was found inside her house in the Pedregal del Valle neighborhood, in the municipality of Torreón, Coahuila.

When the authorities arrived at the scene and entered the house, they found the body of Karla “N” inside a room, which was lying on an armchair, she was half-naked in the supine position, in addition to had multiple cuts made by a sharp weapon.

After the discovery, the support of experts was requested, who arrived at the scene and proceeded to carry out the corresponding procedures, later transferring the body to the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) where a necropsy of law will be performed.

The authorities of the Coahuila Prosecutor’s Office have already opened an investigation to determine what happened and thus be able to find the person responsible for the murder of Karla “N”.