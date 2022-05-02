Carlos Alcaraz has returned to the slopes of Madrid in the best way. The Murcian, who accepted the invitation of veteran Marc López to play with him in doubles, in the last tournament as a professional for the Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro, achieved a victory against Kubot and Roger-Vasselin (4-6, 7-6 and 10-4) that ignited the Manolo Santana court. The duel has served the tennis player from El Palmar to break the ice and finish finalizing the details for his debut in the individual draw. “He always helps you finalize details on these courts where it is always a little more complicated to play,” said Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil at the press conference after the doubles match he played yesterday.

Alcaraz appears in Madrid after having won three titles this year and after having gotten into the Top 10 for the first time in his short career, but he is not satisfied and wants more. “Every tournament I go to I think I can win.” He is going to celebrate a year since his duel against Rafa Nadal in the second round of the Madrid tournament, the day the Murcian turned 18. He won the Balearic Islands (6-1, 6-2), but things have changed a lot, as Alcaraz himself hinted yesterday. “Last year I came to experience these kinds of moments to gain experience, to measure myself against the best players in the world and now I consider myself one of them,” said the Murcian.

Nadal, a year later



Alcaraz can repeat a face-to-face against Nadal in the quarterfinals or a semifinal with Novak Djokovic, but he does not want to think about his possible rivals. «I have looked at the table, but it is a Masters 1000 and each match is super complicated. The first round can be a final in any ATP tournament. You have to go game by game, but hopefully I can play against Rafa a year later, “explained Alcaraz.

“Playing at home is not easy because people want you to do well, but I take it as a motivation,” says the man from El Palmar



With regard to the pressure to which the Spanish are subjected by the fact of playing at home, Alcaraz is clear. “It is not easy to play at home, there is a lot of expectation, people want you to do well. But I am a player who turns it around, I take it as motivation, as help and I have always said that many things can happen in tennis matches.

Tomorrow, Carlos Alcaraz will begin his journey at the Madrid Masters 1000 with everything in mind so that it ends up being a historic edition for him. Undoubtedly, the experience of Juan Carlos Ferrero, his coach, will be able to help him again, in a tournament that Onteniente managed to win, on a hard court, yes, in 2003. The Murcian will face the winner of the match played today by the Italian Fabio Fognini and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.