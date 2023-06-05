The output of Karim Benzema has caught with the foot changed to Real Madrid, that in just two days he has seen how the attack was undone with the departure of the French and three attackers.

“It has been a surprise for everyone,” the coach acknowledged on Sunday at a press conference Carlo Ancelottiremembering, however, that Benzema, after fourteen seasons at the club, “has earned the right to decide what he wants to do.”

(The luxurious and expensive clothes of Clara Chía a year after the separation of Shakira and Piqué)

(Germán Chaves: the details of the accident that claimed his life and that of his father)

Ad

The announcement of the departure of the merengue captain came the day after the marches of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz. “It is quite evident that four forwards are saying goodbye today, we have to get our hands on that and we are going to do it,” added Ancelotti.

The coach recalled that they still have Vinicius, who ended up being Benzema’s best squire, and this season he has continued the progression started last year with 23 goals and 21 assists in all competitions.

Benzema celebrates against Barcelona. See also Lula inauguration in Brazil: this will be the inauguration of the leftist leader

His compatriot Rodrygo has also “progressed a lot more this year”, according to Ancelotti, eventually taking an increasingly regular starting place and finishing the campaign with 19 goals and 11 assists.

Along with them, you can also count on the young Uruguayan Alvaro Rodriguez, 18-year-old, who has already shone in his first minutes with the first team this season.

New adventure

Spanish media claim that the French striker has already signed with the team Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia.

It is said that the contract is for two seasons and that he will earn 100 million euros net for each of them. And it’s not all.

“Benzema will be ambassador of Saudi Arabia’s candidacy for the 2030 World Cup. A role for which Benzema would also receive money, there is talk of around 20 million bonuses,” says Mundo Deportivo.

(James Rodríguez arrives in Miami with a stunning model, who is she?)