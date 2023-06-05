Izvestia: Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to probe the defense of Russian forces in the Zaporozhye direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to probe the defense of Russian troops in the Zaporozhye direction. It is reported “News” with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

“Fighting continues in the area of ​​​​the Vremevsky salient. Ukrainian armed formations are trying to probe the defense of the RF Armed Forces (Russian Armed Forces – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” he said and added that fighting is also taking place in the Ugledar region. According to him, the Ukrainian military are conducting reconnaissance in combat near the settlement.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the failure of an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction.

The agency later released the details. It was noted that the Ukrainian army involved six mechanized and two tank battalions. Units of the eastern group of forces with the help of aviation and artillery in the areas of the settlements of Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye region inflicted significant losses on the enemy.