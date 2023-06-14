karely ruiz She is one of the most famous influencers in Mexico since her debut on the platform onlyfansfor which she has managed to steal the hearts of more than one for her charisma and unmatched beauty.

Despite the fame that the woman born in Monterrey has, when it became known that she was nominated for the Premios Juventud 2023 caused controversy in thousands of users in social networks.

And it is that personalities like Maluma, rosaliaShakira, Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunnylead around nine nominations in the famous award ceremony that will take place in Puerto Rico on July 20 at 7:00 p.m., which is why many did not like that Karely appeared in a category.

In fact, the woman from Monterrey appeared on the list of ‘I want more‘, with Belinda, Danna Paola, Kenya Os, Angela AguilarKimberly Loaiza, Tini and Featherweight.

It should be noted that Featherweight, Tini and the Frontera Group are the ones who complete the dozen celebrities with the most nominations at the gala to be held at the José M. Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto RicoIn San Juan.

It is important to point out that the Premios Juventud always give recognition to figures from different areas and to the new generations, such as music, culture, innovation and reproductions, as well as everything that is in trend.

For this reason, Karely Ruiz would have been nominated to obtain recognition for her popularity on the Internet, and although she did not have good comments, she enthusiastically shared her nomination.

“Nominated for youth awards?? Net ???”, “Learn to write first, old zoqueta”, “Nominated in the category of best recycled plastic or what?”, read the comments.

