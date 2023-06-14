Syrian air defense systems opened fire on targets in the skies over Damascus on Wednesday. The agency reported SANA June 14th.

According to information Syria.TV, explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes were heard in the western countryside of Damascus. The publication notes that fire trucks were heading to the scene of the incident. There was no information about the wounded.

Earlier, on May 29, Israeli Air Force aircraft launched rocket attacks on the outskirts of Damascus. Syrian air defense systems hit several missiles while repelling the attack.

At the same time, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, said that two F-15 fighters belonging to the Israeli Air Force fired six bombs at targets in the vicinity of Syrian Damascus, two of which were shot down by an anti-aircraft missile system “Beech”. According to him, two warehouses were damaged as a result of the impact.

On May 1, one soldier was killed and seven more people were injured as a result of rocket attacks by Israeli Air Force aircraft on the Syrian city of Aleppo.

On April 27, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya condemned the increase in the number of Israeli strikes on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2023 and the lack of response from the leadership of the international organization to these actions.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.