American rapper and businessman Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye, showed a candid photo of his wife Bianca Censori. The corresponding photo was published on his Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The musician posted an image of the designer posing by a bathtub in a white T-shirt with the word WET (“wet”), micro thongs and a wide-brimmed fur hat covering her face. At the same time, the photo shows that the celebrity was photographed without a bra. For footwear, she chose pointed-toe black heels.

In September, it was reported that Kanye West forced Bianca Censori to pose in a revealing outfit in front of a crowd. He arranged a photo shoot for his wife on a busy street in Florence.