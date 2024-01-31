Outgoing Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science, D66) is making 340,000 euros structurally available for university education on the Frisian language. With this amount he implements an amendment by MPs Habtamu de Hoop (PvdA) and Aant Jelle Soepboer (NSC), who had called for this earlier this month. Dijkgraaf writes on Wednesday in response to parliamentary questions agree with them that the national government can play a greater role in strengthening academic education and research in the language.
Dijkgraaf says he endorses the advice, but cannot impose on universities that they must offer the Frisian language in an independent course. This is because educational institutions are responsible for their own offerings. However, he will investigate the possibilities for a Frisian course with the University of Groningen, the Ministry of the Interior and the province of Friesland.
