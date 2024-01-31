Outgoing Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science, D66) is making 340,000 euros structurally available for university education on the Frisian language. With this amount he implements an amendment by MPs Habtamu de Hoop (PvdA) and Aant Jelle Soepboer (NSC), who had called for this earlier this month. Dijkgraaf writes on Wednesday in response to parliamentary questions agree with them that the national government can play a greater role in strengthening academic education and research in the language.

Also read

Secure the Frisian language with a university study of Frisian, the KNAW advises