Kanye West, an artist and entrepreneur, and a former US presidential candidate, now known as Ye, is planning a trip to Moscow this year to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, host “Sunday Worship” as the first show in Russia, and expand his business contacts, the magazine reported on January 11 Billboard…

According to Amir Sudan, the artist’s trustee and strategic advisor, Yeh’s travel plan is being developed for the spring or summer of this year, depending on his schedule.

“Russia will become a second home for Ye. He will spend a lot of time there, ”Sudan said.

The Sunday Service show will mark Ye’s first performance in Russia in his 25-year career. According to Sudan, the concert and meeting with Putin is what Yeh has wanted to do since he debuted on Sunday Service in 2019. “Sunday services” will most likely be held at the Crocus City Hall Theater or at the Grand Sports Arena of the Luzhniki Olympic Complex. Yeh plans to invite Putin to attend his show as a special guest, a spokesman for Yeh added.

On November 1, Yeh held “Sunday Mass” featuring musicians Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber. Rocker Manson was dressed all in white and prayed into the microphone with West and pop singer Bieber while the choir sang gospel songs.

Also in November 2021, West compared himself to Putin, calling himself “Young Putin” during an interview on the popular podcast Drink Champs, stating that culture is oil, it is energy, and it is the king of culture for the last 20 and the next 2000 years. …

In October 2021, Kanye Omari West changed his name. Now his name is Ye, and he has no middle name or surname.