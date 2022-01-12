Members of Johnson’s party in the British Parliament are considering opening a vote of no confidence, which could lead to the departure of the prime minister.| Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a wave of criticism in the country, which extends even to members of his party, after an invitation to a garden party at his official Downing Street residence was leaked. on May 20, 2020.

At the time, due to restrictions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the limit for social gatherings in the United Kingdom was for two people from different households, in a public place and keeping a distance of 2 meters.

Broadcaster ITV reported that an email inviting to the party was sent by the Prime Minister’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, to about 40 people, with the recommendation to “bring your own drink”. This Tuesday (11), the British press reported that Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, attended the event.

The prime minister had already aroused criticism last year, with the revelation of a 2020 Christmas party in Downing Street, but Johnson assured British lawmakers that at the time “all guidelines (of security to avoid contagion) were followed to the letter.” ”.

This time, however, the episode has caused more outrage, to the point that members of the Conservative Party are even considering a change of prime minister.

On Tuesday, Douglas Ross, the party’s leader in Scotland, told local broadcaster STV that Johnson’s situation would become untenable if the prime minister was proven to have attended the event. “I would not support the prime minister at all if he broke the law and attended that party,” he said.

According to The Guardian, Ross suggested that more Conservative MPs could send letters to Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s House of Commons committee, to trigger a vote of no confidence – which would happen if 54 such communications were sent. If Johnson lost that vote, he would not be able to run in a new race for the party’s leadership and, therefore, would cease to be prime minister.

Also according to information from the British newspaper, Michael Ellis, a member of Johnson’s cabinet, during participation in a session of the House of Commons on Tuesday, denied that the prime minister will resign and claimed that he “maintains the trust of the people”. from this country”.

Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said during the session that Johnson’s “absence speaks volumes”. “He can run, but he cannot hide,” he declared. Johnson is due to appear this Wednesday (12) at the House of Commons and be questioned on the matter.

The complaint will be investigated by Senior Public Servant Sue Gray, who has previously been appointed by the government to investigate allegations of non-compliance with sanitary rules by Johnson’s office staff during Christmas 2020 parties. Scotland Yard has announced that the Metropolitan Police will also be investigating. is considering investigating the matter.