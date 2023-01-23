London (Reuters)

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur striker, scored a goal against Fulham in the English Premier League, equaling the number of the late Jimmy Greaves, the historic scorer for Tottenham, which amounted to 266 goals.

The England forward scored with a right-footed shot to put his side ahead just before halftime.

Greaves played for Tottenham from 1961 to 1970, while Kane made his debut for the north London club in August 2011.

Kane scored 266 goals in 415 games, while Graves scored 266 goals in 379 games for Tottenham.