Among the seven goals, a historic five, by French scorer Kylian Mbappe.

The star of the five-year-old “Roosters” team scored in the 29th, 34th, 40th, 56th and 79th minutes, and Brazilian Neymar (33) and Spaniard Carlos Soler (64) added the other two goals.

This quinquennial is the first for Mbappe in his football career, and it is also the first in the history of Saint-Germain since its founding in 1970, as indicated by the club through its Twitter account.

The world champion’s runner-up raised his tally with the Parisian club to 196 goals, and became 4 goals away from equaling the Uruguayan club’s historic top scorer, Edinson Cavani.

In the next round, scheduled for February, Paris Saint-Germain will meet its rivals, Marseille.