With the 2-0 penalty he became the best scorer in England’s history, overtaking Rooney: “It’s great to have come with a victory”. Southgate celebrates him: “he did something incredible”

“It means everything to me. I was so excited to just put my England shirt back on and get back on the pitch to start the run at the next European Championship.” Thus Harry Kane after the 2-1 in Naples, with the goal that allowed him to become the top scorer in the history of England with 54 goals, one more than Wayne Rooney. Then Bobby Charlton with 49, Gary Lineker with 48 and Jimmy Greaves with 44.

“It had to come with a penalty – he continued – When the ball went into the back of the net I felt a great emotion, a magical moment. A great night, we hadn’t won in Italy for a lifetime (1961, ed). Scoring and winning is something special. I thank Rooney who paid tribute to me, I was on the pitch when it was his turn to overcome Sir Bobby Charlton and I know what it meant to him. He is a special person.” See also Tottenham, start launched: 6 goals to the stars of the Korean league

This is Southgate — Kane also receives compliments from England coach Gareth Southgate: “Kane’s scoring record? Breaking the record the way he has, given recent history, was a testament to his strength of character. I couldn’t be happier for him. To do it so quickly is an incredible achievement, even if his career is still long. The players have given him a wonderful welcome.” Then on the game Southgate said: “We showed two faces without a doubt. We had great control from behind in the first half… frankly we should have buried the game, it should have been 3-0 at half-time. We conceded a really good goal.” ugly, we made several mistakes and then the whole emotion of the evening changed.”

March 23, 2023 (change March 24, 2023 | 00:31)

