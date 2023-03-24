A few days ago, the sixth season of “The voice Peru”, a singing program that made many artists known. Undoubtedly, one of the most remembered by fans is Daniel Lazo, who won the first season of this reality show in 2013 with her brilliant interpretation of “La flor de la canela”. Since then, the Ayacuchano has continued to work in the music industry and uses his social networks to promote his tours. Here, we tell you what happened to him.

His beginnings and his successful path in “La voz”

Daniel Lazo He is a 32-year-old young man from Ayacucho, whose story began in the privacy of his home, where he listened to his grandmother singing traditional huaynos and he tried to imitate her. Every time he sang songs at events at his school, he demonstrated the best of his Creole and folkloric repertoire, for which he was applauded by his classmates.

At the age of 14, he formed a group called Avenida Rock, with which he performed at parties and contests in Ayacucho. That experience made him convinced that he should study music and Lima was the ideal place to take his first professional steps. So, he decided to travel to the capital and began to sing on buses for two years at night. He earned between 130 and 140 soles and that was enough to cover his lodging expenses and save to record his first album.

Before entering the casting of “The voice Peru”, Daniel Lazo He showed his talent in the programs “Amor, amor, amor” and “Rojo: fame against fame”, in which he performed salsas, cumbias and ballads. After these experiences, she made the determination to appear in the blind audition of the space that Cristian Rivero encouraged and that had as juries kalimba, Eva Ayllon, Jerry Rivera and Jose Luis Rodriguez.

After singing the song “Under the table” in a great way, the 23-year-old got the four jurors to press a button in accordance with his exhibition and chose to join the ‘Puma’ Rodríguez team. The story is well known: Daniel Lazo reached the final after beating 14 participants and established himself as the champion of the first season of “La voz Perú”. In the memory of the followers of Daniel the interpretations of “Goodbye, people of Ayacucho”, “Blue eyes”, “Today” and many more.

What happened after winning “La voz Perú”?

After winning first place in “The voice Peru”Daniel obtained a contract with the renowned record label Universal Music and recorded the theme “If it’s not with you”, which was composed by Gian Marco and which surpassed one million views on YouTube. After this success, he released his second song, “fly dove”which quickly rose to the top of iTunes.

However, Daniel Lazo experienced several dark episodes in his life. He was accused of abandoning his son in 2015 and, a year later, he was accused of physically assaulting her partner when she was five months pregnant. Since then, his career has declined and he has been involved in scandals between 2017 and 2018 for appearing at a concert in Tarapoto while drunk or causing an accident in Tacna.

What is Daniel Lazo currently doing?

According to his latest publications on social networks, Daniel Lazo is on a national tour from February 11 to April 6. For now, he has spread the best of his musical repertoire in Tarapoto, Huaral, Ilo, Moquegua and Lima. This weekend he will be in the city of San Blas, in Cusco, and will finally close his tour of the country at the beginning of April in Huancayo.

This is the cover of the latest single by Daniel Lazo, who performs a salsa version of "Si no es contigo" along with Los Barraza. Photo: Spotify

Likewise, last year he received the bicentennial artist and 2021 revelation awards. The Ayacuchano musician also has an album recorded in 2018: “Love and other lies”. His last song was “If it’s not with you” in salsa version together with Los Barraza and, on digital platforms, you can find their previous singles such as “Te elijo a ti”, “Cómo te pago”, “Olvidarte”, “Vuela paloma”, among others. Finally, he shares the dates of his shows and experiences through his Facebook profile, which has more than a million followers; and Instagram, a social network in which he has more than 150,000 fans.