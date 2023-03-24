His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received at his palace this evening, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, a crowd of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness received congratulations and blessings from His Excellency Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, senior officers working at Umm Al Quwain Police, officers of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Umm Al Quwain, and officers of the Civil Defense Department in Umm Al Quwain, who offered congratulations for the blessed month of Ramadan, calling on the Almighty to restore May this occasion bless His Highness with good health and wellness, and the people of the Emirates with more progress and prosperity, and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen and blessings.

His Highness, the ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also accepted the congratulations and blessings of the holy month from the sheikhs, citizens, tribesmen, businessmen, merchants, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities who flocked to his palace to offer congratulations on this occasion, praying to God Almighty to grant His Highness good health and happiness.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al-Mualla, Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Head of the Amiri Diwan in Umm Al-Quwain, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Head of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al-Quwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain, and Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al-Quwain, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, head of the Department of Finance in Umm Al-Quwain, Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, head of the Municipal Department in Umm Al-Quwain, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, head of the Smart Government Department in Umm Al-Quwain, and Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla and the engineer, Sheikh Ahmed bin Khaled Al-Mualla, head of the Urban Planning Department in Umm Al-Quwain, a number of sheikhs, the director of the Emiri Diwan, Nasser Saeed Al-Talay, the director of ceremonies at the Emiri Diwan, Rashid Muhammad Ahmed, the director of the office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al-Quwain, Saif Hamid Salem, and a number of officials.