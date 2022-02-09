The reason for the postponement of the awarding of the Russian national figure skating team, which won gold medals in the team tournament at the Olympic Games in Beijing, was problems with the doping test of the Russian single skater Kamila Valieva. The portal reports Inside the Games.

As the portal notes, at the moment it is not known which substances were found in the sample of the athlete. The situation is complicated by the fact that Valieva is not yet 16 years old, so the trial of a possible violation of her anti-doping rules is taking place in a special regime and required the involvement of lawyers.

According to Inside the Games, work on reviewing this incident may last until Thursday, February 10th. At the same time, if the suspicions are confirmed, the Russian figure skater is likely to face a less severe punishment due to her age, the portal notes.

Earlier on February 9, Inside the Games reported that the Russian figure skater, who competed in the team tournament in Beijing, passed a dubious test before the Games. In this regard, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held legal consultations with the International Skating Union (ISU) and postponed the awards ceremony.

On February 7, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Olympics. The champions were Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, as well as Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov. The US team won silver, the Japanese team won bronze.

Domestic athletes compete under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The tricolor and the national anthem were banned due to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions.