The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The reported discount is € 25 for both models.

The price full for the two models is € 64.99 and € 59.99. Today’s discount is not literally the lowest ever as it is a single euro more than the best discount offered by Amazon. This small difference aside, it is a great price for this device. It is obviously sold and shipped by Amazon.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers, compared to the basic model, support for Wi-Fi 6 and Live View mode, a Picture-in-picture window. Both devices support resolution up to 4K (3480×2160), Dolby Vision HDR, have a storage space of 8 GB. The 4K model has 1.5GB of memory, while the 4K Max model has 2GB. The latter’s processor is 1.8 GHz, with a 750 MHz GPU, compared to the 1.7 GHz CPU and 650 MHz GPU in the base 4K model. They allow you to watch movies and TV series episodes on Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, NOW, DAZN, Mediaset Infinity, RaiPlay and other apps.

