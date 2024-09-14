Mexico City.– Kamala Harris has launched a Taylor Swift-inspired campaign, following the pop star’s endorsement of her for the 2024 presidential election.

“The Democratic National Committee this week launched a billboard in New York City’s Time Square that features a photo of Harris, 59, above the phrase “We’re in our Kamala era,” according to People.

A second image again shows a close-up of the vice president and below it says: “A new path forward. Are you ready for it?”, a reference to the Grammy winner’s 2017 hit song from her album “Reputation.” The campaign was launched after the global pop superstar, who had been silent on the upcoming presidential election, came out in support of Harris after a debate.

“I will be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,” the 34-year-old “Fortnight” singer announced on Instagram.

“I will be voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes that I believe need a warrior to defend them. I think she is a talented and steady leader, and I believe we can achieve much more in this country if we are guided by calm and not chaos.” The endorsement sparked a huge surge in voter registration, leading to more than 400,000 people registering to vote in less than 24 hours, several US media reported. To celebrate, the Harris-Waltz campaign began selling friendship bracelets, a nod to an accessory commonly worn by “swifties.” Donald Trump, for his part, attempted to jump on the commercial promotion bandwagon after releasing a knockoff version of Swift’s Eras Tour t-shirts. The original shirt read “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” but the Trump campaign replaced it with “Donald J. Trump. Make America Great Again.”