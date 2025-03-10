There are 199 days left for the great Geek event of Malaga, Europe and half the world. The presentation of the Comic-Con San Diego Málaga 2025 is already a fact and did not disappoint either for its staging or for the details offered. Although, before this press conference, South already advanced Days ago the official dates, the first venues and other details of the meeting. To begin with, it is already known that Comic-with San Diego Málaga has been set by the end of September, from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 of this year. Framed between the end of the August Fair and the celebration of the Comic-Con in California, which will be in November, the Malaga call will take advantage of the good temperatures of the closure of the summer season and, above all, the aerial connections to ensure the filling.

On the institutional part Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, president of the Junta de Andalucía, and Francisco de la Torre Prados, mayor of Malaga, offered all the details of a negotiation that the Andalusian government has carried through Andalusian Tourism and the Andalusian digital agency. For sample, a figure: only in its first year the San Diego Málaga Comic David Glanzer, Director of Communication and Strategy of Comic-Con Internacional, and Jaime López-Francos, CEO of Dentsu Media Spain and Portugal, clarified that in their 4 days the Comic-Concon will offer 300 hours of events and entertainment in September. As a master of ceremonies, the multifaceted Santiago Segura who said: «I always dreamed of going to the comic-with and in the end the comic-with has come to us.

The Malaga Fairs Palace will be the cornerstone of the event. Fycma became one of the crown jewels for the candidacy of the Comic-Con in Malaga. The negotiations with the San Diego delegation, which visited the Costa del Sol at the end of 2024, have prolonged for 6 months and all the details of the space have been evaluated, as well as the possibilities of communications with it. It is true that, in the same way that occurs in the United States, where the San Diego Convention Center has already been small for 130,000 visitors by call, Malaga will create satellite locations in other spaces of the capital, even outdoors, to house presentations, meetings and shows in parallel.

Comic-with San Diego Málaga stays in Malaga until 2027, confirmed. That, from entry. So there will be macro -speaking at least until September of that year, when the terms of the agreement will be reviewed. Comic-with San Diego takes care of its brand to the extreme, not in vain is the first international departure of the firm in more than half a century of successes, mention apart from its subsidiary in Orlando. Thus, another milestone will be the opening of a fixed office.