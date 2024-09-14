This Saturday in the match of the 10th date of the League between Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali New disturbances were generated in the stands by the Cali fans, which forced the game to be stopped for a few minutes while the situation was brought under control.

In the 82nd minute of the match, Cali fans protested against the poor performance of the team, which was losing 4-1, worsening its sporting crisis. The Cali fans, who arrived in large numbers to Manizales, caused disorder in the south stand of the Palogrande and there were even attempts to invade the field.

The Once Caldas players asked their own fans in the north stand to calm down so that they would not respond to the provocations of the Cali team.

Minutes later, the referee decided to continue the match after the authorities regained control and the Cali fans were evacuated from the stadium.

The match ended 4-1 in favor of Once Caldas, which left Deportivo Cali in critical condition. The team from Manizales is a solid leader and has already reached 23 points.

