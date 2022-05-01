Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch was a fantastic solo by Timur Boguslavskiy / Raffaele Marciello, who at the wheel of the # 89 Mercedes-AMG triumphed without worries in the second round of the 2022 Sprint Cup season.

Very different conditions compared to Race 1, with a leaden sky and a few drops of rain that prompted the Race Director to decree a wet track, but without the competitors daring to use the grooved Pirellis.

Marciello was lightning fast since the lights went out, accelerating and running away with an unsustainable pace, then giving the car to the excellent Boguslavskiy who did not struggle to manage the almost 12 “margin accumulated by his colleague on the track over his rivals, triumphing at level absolute and in PRO Class.

These increased gradually thanks also to the duel between the Audi R8 LMS of Saintéloc Junior Team # 25 and Team WRT # 32. The latter won with the duo Charles Weerts / Dries Vanthoor in the fight for the place of honor against rivals Aurélien Panis / Patrick Niederhauser, who ended up even sixth after the pit stop window.

# 89 AKKODIS ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3: Timur Boguslavskiy, Raffaele Marciello Photo by: SRO

This also gave way to the other Mercedes of the Akkodis ASP driven by Jules Gounon / Jim Pla (# 88) to earn the third step of the PRO and general podium, despite having tried until the last to blow the place of honor at the ‘Audi-WRT.

Fourth place went to Simon Gachet / Christopher Haase with the Audi # 11 of the Tresor by Car Collection, followed by the excellent Pierre-Alexandre Jean / Ulysse De Pauw, still winners of the Silver Cup Class with the AF Corse Ferrari 488 # 53, playing it at along with higher-rated rivals.

Behind the aforementioned Audi # 25, seventh place is that of # 12 in the Tresor by Car Collection with the tricolor duo Mattia Drudi / Luca Ghiotto, preceding the R8 of Valentino Rossi / Frédéric Vervisch.

The pair of Team WRT also obtained the seventh PRO position thanks to the good first part of the Belgian, who then on lap 21 gave the wheel of the Audi # 46 to the ‘Doctor’, who managed to resist in a very tight-toothed finale to the comeback of the other two Silver crews, on the podium in the category.

We are talking about the Mercedes # 87 of Casper Stevenson / Thomas Drouet (Akkodis ASP) and the Audi # 99 of Alex Aka / Nicolas Scholl (Attempto Racing), even if the car of the Star is under investigation for a contact that has spun the ‘Audi # 33 of Team WRT in the second half of the race.

# 53 AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3: Ulysse de Pauw, Pierre Alexandre Jean Photo by: SRO

The McLaren # 38 of Rob Bell / Oliver Wilkinson (Jota), the Audi # 66 of Dennis Marschall / Pieter Schothorst (Attempto Racing) and the Audi # 33 of Christopher Mies / Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer complete the Top10 PRO. , who had already lost a few positions after the pit stop for an off-track excursion, before slipping further back for the aforementioned rear-end collision.

After a good start, the final defense rewards the McLaren # 111 of Patryk Krupinski / Christian Klien (JP Motorsport) with the success in the PRO-AM Class ahead of the Ferrari # 52 in the hands of Andrea Bertolini / Louis Machiels (AF Corse).

Third was McLaren # 188 of Dean Macdonald / Miguel Ramos (Garage 59), this time off the podium after the 1st place in Race 1 the other AF Corse crew, Cédric Sbirrazzuoli / Hugo Delacour (Ferrari # 21).

The Porsche 911 GT3-R # 54 of Christian Engelhart (Dinamic Motorsport) is out after a contact during the first lap.

GTWC Europe Sprint Cup – Brands Hatch: Race 2