Faisal Al-Naqbi (Kalba)

The Kalba Union has completed the arrangements for the external camp to be held in Slovenia, and the required visas have been issued for the team’s players and technical, administrative and medical staff, provided that the “Tigers” play 4 friendly matches with different teams, and the camp will continue until the beginning of next August.

Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, attended part of the first team’s training, and Mohammed Obaid Al-Yamahi, Chairman of the Football Company, and members of the Board of Directors also attended the training session to motivate the team, before the start of preparations for the new season of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

Al-Hazami called on the players and the technical and administrative bodies to prepare optimally for the season’s competitions, and to achieve the goals and aspirations of the team set for it by the management, while providing full support from the Council.